Sybiha proposes anticrisis package to Poland, including consultations, appeals to religious leaders

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw proposed an anticrisis package of steps to Poland, including consultations and appeals to religious leaders.

He posted on the X social network on Friday that he had proposed a comprehensive package of anticrisis measures, which envisaged the initiation of consultations between their ministries of foreign affairs, the organization of a meeting of expert historians on World War II who had participated in the Polish-Ukrainian congress of historians in May, as well as an appeal to the religious leaders of both countries with a request to use their authority in their bilateral dialogue.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that Ukraine respects the history of others and expects the same approach to its own history.

He posted on the X social network that significant progress had been achieved over the past year and a half in overcoming sensitive issues of their historical past. Exhumations had been unblocked, and the work of the historical congress had been resumed. He stated that Ukraine would continue to issue permits for search and exhumation operations. He also noted that he had reaffirmed to Radosław Sikorski that the choice of the name of the military unit by the Ukrainian military had no anti-Polish undertones. He emphasized that they respect the history of others and expect the same attitude toward their own history and independence from their partners.

The minister also reported that he had received assurances that Poland would steadfastly continue to support Ukraine in strengthening its defense.

He noted that he had received assurances that Poland would continue to resolutely support Ukraine in strengthening its defense capabilities. They discussed in detail the prospects for military-technical cooperation and exchanged views ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. Their discussions also focused on cooperation between Ukrainian and Polish companies, in particular on joint projects for the recovery of Ukraine. He emphasized that URC-2026 in Gdansk had been an extremely successful event that had a positive impact on the development of business cooperation between the two countries.