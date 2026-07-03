Cabinet to consider resolution on architectural contest for Mazepa monument in Kyiv – President's Office

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to consider a resolution that will allow for an architectural contest for projects of the monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa in Kyiv, as well as public hearings and round tables regarding its installation, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

The corresponding decision was made during the first meeting on the implementation of the initiative of the President of Ukraine to install a monument to Ivan Mazepa, which was held under the chairmanship of Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk, and representatives of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Ministry of Culture.

As the president’s press service reports, after the adoption of the government resolution, the project contest will be organized jointly with the National Union of Architects of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada, the government, the President’s Office, and local authorities will jointly work out the organizational and technical issues of the project’s implementation.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed proposals for the arrangement of the public space and infrastructure, which must correspond to the historical role of Hetman Ivan Mazepa. The monument is planned to be installed at the beginning of Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in the center of Kyiv.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated the installation of a monument to Ivan Mazepa on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard on Constitution Day.

"Undoubtedly, the scale of this figure deserves a full-fledged monument in the capital of our state. I believe that an ideal place for it exists – it has existed since December 2013 on Shevchenko Boulevard. And I am sure: where Lenin fell, Mazepa will stand strong," the president said.