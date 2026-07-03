Ukrainian lawmaker Tyschenko handed UAH 10 mln bail in call center case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million bail on Ukrainian Member of Parliament Mykola Tyschenko, who is accused of soliciting a bribe in exchange for providing protection to an illegal call center, laundering funds, and filing false information in his asset declaration, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported.

"An HACC investigating judge has imposed a preventive measure on a sitting Member of Parliament of Ukraine. He was exposed for requesting an unlawful benefit, laundering funds, and entering false information in his annual declaration. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million bail," SAPO said in a Telegram post on Friday.

The statement does not identify the lawmaker by name but provides details of the case. Based on those details, it concerns Mykola Tyschenko.

Investigators established that in August 2023, the member of parliament requested $1 million from a citizen whom he believed to be one of the organizers of a network of call centers. In return, the lawmaker promised not to interfere in their operations and to facilitate the removal of competing companies. However, he never received payment for those services.

Investigators also determined that the lawmaker laundered UAH 12.6 million through a fictitious gift agreement concluded with his former wife. It was proven that the woman had no lawful income that would have enabled her to make such a gift and that no actual transfer of funds took place. In order to complete the legalization of the illicit proceeds, the lawmaker officially included false information about this "gift" in his annual asset declaration.

Under the court’s ruling, the suspect has also been ordered to comply with the following procedural obligations: appear before investigators, prosecutors, and the court upon request; not leave the city of Kyiv without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or the court; notify authorities of any change of residence or place of employment; refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case; surrender to the State Migration Service of Ukraine all passports for travel abroad and any other documents granting the right to leave or enter Ukraine; and wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to SAPO, the suspect’s actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 209, and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.