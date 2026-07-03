Russian general behind 2023 Kramatorsk Iskander strike suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor’s Office have served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a Russian general who commanded the Iskander missile strike on Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) in June 2023, the SBU press service has reported.

"The Security Service and the Prosecutor’s Office have collected a body of evidence against Russian Colonel-General Sergei Kuzovlev, the former commander of the Southern Military District of Russia, who organized the strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in June 2023," the SBU posted on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that on that day, the occupiers attacked the frontline city with two Iskander-K cruise missiles fired from the territory of Rostov region. As a result of the enemy attack, 13 civilians were killed and another 56 sustained injuries of varying severity.

In addition, a food establishment was destroyed, and more than 120 private houses, 4 educational institutions, and over ten vehicles were damaged.

As the investigation established, the enemy used information from a recruited local resident to guide the strike. Based on SBU materials, the traitor has already been sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Currently, Security Service investigators have served Russian General Kuzovlev with a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war envisaged by international treaties, combined with intentional murder). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the war criminal to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

The investigation was conducted by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the prosecutorial guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.