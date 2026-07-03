Police search apartment of Ukrainian woman Berezovska in Germany – media

Police special forces conducted a search of the apartment of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, who is wanted in connection with an explosion in Monaco, German publication Der Spiegel reports.

"According to preliminary findings and the results of the investigation conducted by law enforcement authorities of Monaco, links to Hesse were revealed," the publication quotes a joint statement by the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Frankfurt am Main Prosecutor’s Office, and the State Criminal Police Office of Hesse.

In addition to the apartment, a car used by the woman was also searched and seized. The evidence was handed over to the authorities of Monaco.

According to Interpol data, the wanted woman is Anastasiia Berezovska, who was born in 1987 in Ukraine and originates from the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region. She allegedly entered Germany in March 2022, following the start of the Russian invasion, as a war refugee. Subsequently, she allegedly resided, at least for some time, in a temporary shelter in Hesse.

According to the results of an investigation by French security agencies, the 39-year-old woman has hunting experience and likely has access to legal weapons. Most recently, she appears to have been registered in Hofheim am Taunus.

Investigators assume that the suspect did not act alone. Meanwhile, they detained two men. However, as they were likely not actively involved in the commission of the crime, they were released.

As reported, Interpol put 39-year-old citizen of Ukraine Anastasiia Berezovska on the wanted list as a suspect in organizing an explosion in Monaco on Monday, as a result of which an oligarch of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and their 13-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

Yermolaiev has resided in the Principality of Monaco since at least 2021 and has been under sanctions in Ukraine since December 2023 for business activities in occupied Crimea.