Search operations in destroyed nine-story building complete in Darnytsky district of Kyiv

Search operations in the destroyed nine-story building have been completed in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv, and emergency restoration work is currently underway, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

"Ten dead were unblocked from under the rubble here. In total, the Russian attack claimed the lives of 30 people," the post on the Telegram channel says.

At three more addresses in the Darnytsky district, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack.

At the sites of the destroyed residential buildings, the dismantling of emergency structures and the removal of construction debris continue.

According to the city authorities, as a result of the most massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 30 people were killed and 92 were injured.

July 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.