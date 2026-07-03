New academic year 2026/27 lasts from September 1 to June 30 – Svyrydenko

The new 2026-2027 academic year in general secondary education institutions under martial law will traditionally begin on September 1, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Regional and Kyiv city military administrations, together with the founders of educational institutions, will determine how the school year begins in each community, taking into account the security situation in the region. This will allow communities to flexibly organize the educational process in accordance with security conditions, while ensuring the continuity of learning," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

The school year will last until June 30, 2027, but the actual date for completing classes, holding the last bell ceremony, and the duration of summer vacations will be decided by the educational institutions themselves. They will be determined by the pedagogical council, taking into account the security situation and the needs of the participants in the educational process.

"Because of this, the dates for the end of classes and vacations may differ in different schools," the prime minister said.