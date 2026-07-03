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Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, there are victims

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Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, there are victims

A Russian drone hit a gas station in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, and there is preliminary information about victims.

Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

#kharkiv #russian_attack
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