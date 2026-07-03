Good relations between Ukraine and Poland in interest of all, but require goodwill from Kyiv - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there will no longer be a "benevolent attitude" from Warsaw in the context of the current crisis in relations with Ukraine.

"I have signals that Ukrainian politicians have understood that escalating tensions between Poland and Ukraine is harmful to both sides. Good relations between us are in everyone’s interest, but they require goodwill from Kyiv. It won’t be the case anymore that only Warsaw proposes a good stance," Tusk stated while speaking with journalists at the Prime Minister’s Chancellery.

He emphasized that the tension in relations with Ukraine was caused by an unjustified decision by President Zelenskyy.

"I told him that he is the one responsible for finding ways to reduce this tension. The worst idea would be trying to gain domestic support in Ukraine by escalating hostility between Ukraine and Poland. This is simply unacceptable. I would much prefer our security to be based on good relations with neighbors, including Ukraine. Now we are waiting for a step from Ukraine. There can be no European Union without reconciliation, and there can be no reconciliation without historical truth. Ukraine must understand this," Tusk stated.

At the same time, he added, Poland will continue to consistently advocate for further support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"However, I urge the entire Polish delegation to exercise caution regarding any statements about further financial support from Poland. Not because I think Ukraine does not need financial support. I believe Poland bears a huge responsibility for protecting the entire eastern border of the European Union, and everyone must take this into account. Ukraine is waging war, but Poland in peacetime bears the main burden of protecting our border — which is also the border of Europe from threats from the east," Tusk said.