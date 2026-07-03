Expanded evacuation zone for civilian population from communities of 3 districts in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

The Defense Council of Kharkiv Region has decided to expand the civilian evacuation zone from the communities of Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv, and Kharkiv districts, taking into account the potential escalation of the security situation in border and frontline communities, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"I urge the residents of the designated settlements not to neglect their own safety and to evacuate. The evacuation will be carried out in close cooperation with volunteers, law enforcement officers, and rescuers. Our main task is to preserve the lives and health of citizens. We pay special attention to families with children and people with limited mobility," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, mandatory evacuation has been introduced in Shevchenkove community of Kupyansk district from 41 settlements (Arkadivka, Bohodarivka, Vasylenkove, Velyki Khutory, Verkhniozoryanske, Hetmanivka, Horozhanivka, Hroza, Zhuravka, Zoryanske, Ivanivka, Kolisnykivka, Leliukivka, Maksymivka, Mali Krynky, Mykilske, Myrne, Myropillia, Mlynky, Mostove, Novyi Lyman, Novostepanivka, Ohurtsivka, Odradne, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiyivka, Petrivka, Petropillia, Poltava, Rayivka, Sazonivka, Samarske, Semenivka, Stavyshche, Stanislavka, Staryi Chyzhyk, Sumske, Tetianivka, Troyitske, Khudoyarove, and the urban-type settlement of Shevchenkove). In Bohodukhiv district, the evacuation will be carried out from the urban-type settlements of Ulianivka and Zarichne, and the villages of Ivanivka, Zatyshne, Voskresenivka, Korbyni Ivany, Shkarlaty, Deviatybratove, Zariabynka, Leskivka, Kostiantynivka, and Snihi. In Derhachi community of Kharkiv district, mandatory evacuation and mandatory forced evacuation of children have been declared in the urban-type settlements of Pytomnyk, Nove, and Slatyne, as well as the villages of Ruska Lozova, Solonyi Yar, Bezruky, and Leshchenky.