Russian shelling kills 4, injures 15 in Donetsk region over day - official

Four civilians were killed and 15 others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day, with a total of 30 shellings of the region’s settlements recorded, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said on Telegram.

According to him, Kramatorsk district suffered the greatest destruction and casualties. In particular, in Sloviansk, two people were killed and two were wounded, nine private houses, three high-rise buildings, and three cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and three were wounded, and nine private houses were damaged. One person was also wounded in Adamivka of Sviatohirsk community and another in Sviatohorivka of Dobropillia community in Pokrovsk district. In addition, damage to the housing stock was recorded in Bilozerka, Raihorodok, and Vesela Hora.

The head of the regional military administration clarified data on Oleksandrivka, at which Russians fired seven aerial bombs the night before: one person was killed and six were wounded in the village, three houses were completely destroyed, and 56 private houses, two high-rise buildings, five administrative buildings, and a shop were damaged.

As acting head of the State Tax Service Lesia Karnaukh reported on Facebook on Friday, the local taxpayer service center of Kramatorsk State Tax Inspectorate came under fire in Oleksandrivka. The technical premises of the building were damaged and windows were blown out, but employees and visitors were not injured. The center will continue its work and provide services in adapted premises.

Filashkin also noted that 451 people, including 111 children, were evacuated from the frontline over the day.