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Three injured in Kharkiv as result of Russian strike

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Three injured in Kharkiv as result of Russian strike

Russian armed forces launched a strike on Kharkiv, three people are known to be injured, and a vehicle of one of the city’s municipal enterprises was hit.

Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

#kharkiv #russian_attack
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