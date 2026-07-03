Three injured in Kharkiv as result of Russian strike

Russian armed forces launched a strike on Kharkiv, three people are known to be injured, and a vehicle of one of the city’s municipal enterprises was hit.
Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.
Russian armed forces launched a strike on Kharkiv, three people are known to be injured, and a vehicle of one of the city’s municipal enterprises was hit.
Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.
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