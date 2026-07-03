SBU strikes fighters at Saky airfield in occupied Crimea for second time in week

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports a successful drone strike on military airfields Saky and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea, with the strike on Saky airfield being the second one this week.

"At Saky airfield, seven hangars for storing aircraft housing Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighters and frontline bombers were hit. According to preliminary information, at least seven aircraft were destroyed or damaged… At Hvardiyske military airfield, two hangars storing Shahed UAVs and aviation equipment were hit," the special service reported on its website on Friday.

Both airfields are key aviation bases for Russian occupation forces in Crimea, from which tactical aircraft regularly take off to launch missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian territory and support the actions of the Russian grouping in the southern direction.

"Each of our special operations means minus enemy aviation, logistics, warehouses, equipment, and infrastructure that support Russian aggression. We will continue to exert maximum pressure on the enemy both on the frontline and in the deep rear, depriving them of the capability to wage war against Ukraine," acting head of the SBU Yevheniy Khmara emphasized.

The previous strike was reported on July 1. At the time of the strike, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were inside two hangars. Following the attack, a fire was recorded in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located, indicating a successful hit on the target.

The SBU noted that the strike was carried out as part of a 40-day operation of influence on Russia announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to force the country to peace.