Ukraine hands over hundreds of serial numbers of foreign components from Russian weapons to partners for investigations – Vlasiuk

Ukraine handed over hundreds of serial numbers of foreign components detected in Russian missiles and drones to the governments of partner countries to help establish the channels of their entry into Russia, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk has said.

He said this during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

According to the presidential commissioner, the Ukrainian side systematized the serial numbers of foreign components found in Russian weapons and transfers this data to governments and manufacturers so that they can track supply chains.

He emphasized that governments and manufacturers can do more to prevent the use of their products by the Russian military-industrial complex.

Vlasiuk also noted that Russia is forced to replace part of Western components with Chinese counterparts, but modern Russian weapons, including cruise and ballistic missiles, are still critically dependent on foreign electronics.

"Practically all modern Russian missiles — both cruise and ballistic — contain foreign components. Russia cannot fully abandon them at present," he emphasized.

According to him, Russia cannot completely stop using imported components at this time. He also added that the main route for sanctioned components entering Russia is re-export through third countries, primarily the states of Central Asia and the Middle East.