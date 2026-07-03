Defense Ministry to present TRC reform to government soon

A reform regarding territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRCs) is being prepared and will be presented at a government meeting soon, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Vasyl Shkurakov has said.

"There will be a reform. It is being prepared. Its presentation to the government is being prepared in the near future," he said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

On June 15, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik stated that the Ministry of Defense is working on the second stage of military reform, which "will happen soon."

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the first stage of a large-scale transformation in the Defense Forces. Thus, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a comprehensive transformation of the military service system: new contracts, clear terms, and increased financial allowance.

The second stage will concern a comprehensive change in the recruitment and mobilization process.