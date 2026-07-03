F10 drones from F-Drones become first to receive export permit from Ukraine to USA – manufacturer

The State Service of Export Control of Ukraine (SSEC) issued a permit on July 1 for the export of a batch of F10 strike unmanned aerial systems manufactured by F-Drones for the needs of the US Armed Forces.

"We are glad that Ukraine is opening up opportunities for drone exports. This is a strategically important step for the entire defense industry. Exports are a tool for scaling up production, attracting investment, advancing technology, raising quality standards, and strengthening international cooperation. It does not mean “less for the front line”. On the contrary, a stronger industry means stronger Armed Forces. Exports today are the strength of the Ukrainian military tomorrow," CEO of F-Drones Stas Khutor said.

According to a representative of the manufacturing company, the permit was granted based on a decision of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.

"This is the first known case when Ukraine officially permitted the export of ready-made combat unmanned systems for the needs of the US military. At the same time, this is the first time the state granted a permit specifically for the export of ready-made Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial systems, rather than individual technologies, assemblies, or components," the company said in a report.

As noted, the permit opens up the possibility to fulfill contractual obligations within the US Department of Defense program Drone Dominance.

It is reported that in February, the American company UDD Tech Corp, which represents F-Drones products in the US, performed at the first stage of the program — Gauntlet I, held at the Fort Benning military base (Georgia). There, the F10 system ranked sixth among 25 participants, entered the top 11 winners, and received a contract for the supply of 2,000 drones for the US Department of Defense. The company was also selected for the next stage of the program.

The permit was issued even before the entry into force of the new decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine aimed at simplifying the export of military products under martial law.