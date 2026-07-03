Moldovan govt steps down - PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has announced government resignation.

"I conclude my term as the prime minister today. I accepted the offer to serve as the prime minister with great responsibility and the firm conviction that I could help change the situation for the better. The moment I realized my inability to carry out my mandate in accordance with my personal principles and convictions I decided to step down," Munteanu said on a social network.

He thanked all of his colleagues, "ministers, their teams and everyone working in a professional and diligent manner."