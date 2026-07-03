Russian attack on Kyiv kills 30, injures 99, damages 10 residential buildings

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight into Thursday has reached 99, and 30 were killed, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"Massive shelling overnight into July 2 caused fires and destruction of residential buildings, civil infrastructure facilities, and other structures at 40 locations across the city… The greatest damage was recorded in Darnytskyi district, where two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged," the report says.

Rescuers continue search operations and dismantling of building structures at three locations. In Obolonskyi district, a fire in warehouse buildings was extinguished.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 201 people.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that Russia’s attack on Kyiv killed 30 residents of the city and injured 92, 56 of whom are in hospitals. There was also information about at least 100 casualties.

Friday, July 3, is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv to honor the victims of the attack.