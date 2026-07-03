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Russia attacks gas stations in Sumy region 4 times since night, injures at least 4 civilians – official

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Russian troops have attacked gas stations in Sumy region four times since night, injuring at least four civilians according to preliminary data, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"A woman was injured in the Nedryhailiv community. In the Sumy community, at least three civilians were hurt. In Sumy, Russia attacked a gas station twice. According to preliminary information, the repeated strike was carried out by a jet UAV," the head of the regional military administration reported on Friday morning.

#gas_stations #russia_attacks #sumy_region
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