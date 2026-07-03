Ukraine launches pilot project to create unified register of pets

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to launch a pilot project to create a unified state register of domestic animals (vet.pet.gov.ua), the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture announced on Thursday.

"The pilot project will form the basis for the creation of the unified state register of pets – a modern digital system that will simplify owners’ access to veterinary documents, help return lost animals more quickly, and strengthen oversight of the prevention of dangerous diseases," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the project’s initial phase will cover dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets. Registration will be voluntary and free for owners at both public and private veterinary institutions that join the project.

Veterinary services, in particular microchipping and vaccination, will be paid for at current rates.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that microchipping is not a mandatory registration requirement, but is recommended as it significantly facilitates the search and return of lost animals. If an animal already has a microchip, there is no need to re-chip it.

Veterinarians at public and private clinics that work with the system will be able to enter information into the registry. Remote registration is not possible, as the procedure requires identifying the animal and verifying its owner’s details.

According to the ministry, after registration, vaccination records, veterinary documents, and other information will be stored in the system, allowing for their recovery in the event of loss of paper documents.

A separate focus will be improving the registration of stray animals. The registry will allow for centralized registration, the compilation of up-to-date data on their numbers, and more effective planning of responsible animal care programs. Registration of stray animals will be carried out by utility services or other legal entities authorized by local governments and licensed to practice veterinary medicine.

The Ministry of Economy reported that the registry has already been developed and transferred to the ministry’s balance sheet. During the first stage of the pilot project, more than 6,000 pets were added to the system.

The next phase of testing, involving public veterinary clinics, will begin soon, after which private veterinary institutions will gradually join the project.

In the future, a digital veterinary passport is planned to be implemented using the registry and integrated with the Diia app.

According to Euromonitor International 2025, there are 17.7 million pets living in Ukraine, more than 66% of which are cats.