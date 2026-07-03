Russian shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 16 over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and drones of various types on Kharkiv and 27 settlements of the region, leaving one dead and several injured, including children, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In the settlement of Shevchenkove, a 76-year-old man was killed, men aged 52, 41, and 70 and women aged 47 and 52 were injured; in the city of Kharkiv, a 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl were injured; in the city of Lozova, women aged 27 and 58, a 30-year-old man, and girls aged 1, 6, and 10 were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 63-year-old woman was wounded; on the road between the village of Zhukiv Yar and the settlement of Velykyi Burluk, a 68-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov said on Telegram.