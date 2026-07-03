Ukrainian air defense downs 82 out of 105 Russian UAVs and Kh-59/69 missile, hits of 21 strike drones recorded at 16 locations

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 82 out of 105 enemy drones as well as a Kh-59/69 air-launched missile overnight into Friday, but hits of 21 strike drones at 16 locations and one Kh-59/69 guided missile were recorded, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 83 targets — 1 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile and 82 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, overnight into July 3 (from 18:00 on July 2), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia region and 105 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), and Donetsk (temporarily occupied territories).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits of 1 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile and 21 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, and the fall of downed drone debris was registered at five locations.