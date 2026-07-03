Russian drone attack on Lozova injures 6 people, including 3 children – SES

Six people, including three children, suffer injuries as a result of an overnight Russian strike drone attack on the residential sector of the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said.

"Six people, including three children, are injured as a result of Russia’s attack. An emergency medical team hospitalized a 10-year-old girl. The rest of the victims suffered acute stress reactions," a report published on Friday morning on Facebook says.

The SES noted that the drone hit a private residential property belonging to two owners, causing destruction and a fire over an area of 70 square meters. A residential building and two passenger cars caught fire.

At the moment of the strike, the residents were in a cellar. The blast wave jammed the doors, preventing them from getting out on their own. Rescuers extricated and saved five people, including two children.