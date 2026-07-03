Sybiha meets with Polish counterpart in Warsaw – MFA spokesperson

Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski meet in Warsaw on Friday.

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed this information in response to questions from journalists.

"The minister returns to Ukraine after a visit to Japan. On his way home, he holds meeting today with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw," the spokesperson said.

As reported earlier, according to Polsat News, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine, Radosław Sikorski and Andriy Sybiha, meet on Friday. The meeting takes place in Warsaw.

The day before, Polish publication WP reported that following the adoption of the law on the National Pantheon by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is to arrive in Warsaw with a compromise proposal. The exact timing of the visit was not reported.