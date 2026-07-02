Ukraine doesn't need our sympathy; it needs unwavering support – EU ambassador

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova commented on the Russian strike on Ukrainian cities, calling the attack on Kyiv one of the most brutal attacks since the start of the full-scale war, and called for support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine does not need our sympathy. It needs us to remain steadfast in our support. Every additional air defence system means more lives saved," the ambassador said.

She added that many European diplomats are staying at the hotel, which was damaged by the Russian strike.

"Thankfully, they all survived. But their belongings were damaged in the fire that broke out and soaked in water poured by firefighters for many many hours. This is what life in Kyiv looks like today. You go to bed not knowing whether air raid sirens will wake you at 2 a.m. Whether you will have to run to a shelter. Whether there will still be a home to return to in the morning," she said.