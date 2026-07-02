Russians drop 7 aerial bombs on Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region: 1 killed, 2 wounded

At least one person was killed and two were wounded as a result of strikes on Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region, according to Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Tonight, the Russians dropped seven aerial bombs on the village," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, three houses were completely destroyed; 56 private homes, two high-rise buildings, five administrative buildings, and a store were damaged.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene. We are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the shelling, Filashkin added.