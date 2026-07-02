Ukraine, Finland to sign new agreements in near future – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Finland plan to expand their cooperation in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We discussed our bilateral defense cooperation. We are preparing to conclude important agreements in the near future," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said Ukraine's top priority right now is to secure a sufficient number of compatible missiles for the Patriot system, without which it is impossible to defend against ballistic missiles.