Foreign diplomats visit site where Russian missile struck residential building in Kyiv

More than 70 heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Ukraine visited the site of extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure in Kyiv caused by a combined, massive attack by the Russian Federation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"A briefing for the diplomatic corps was held by Andriy Danik, head of the State Emergency Service, with the participation of Serhiy Kyslytsia, first deputy head of the Office of the President, and Yevhen Perebyinos, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Foreign diplomats were briefed on the progress of search and rescue operations at the site where a Russian missile struck, resulting in the destruction of a multi-unit residential building," the statement reads.

Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps were once again urged to increase pressure on the aggressor state in order to force it to end the war and come to the negotiating table, as well as to significantly increase support for Ukraine, in particular by providing it with a sufficient number of air defense systems and missiles for them to protect the lives of Ukrainians.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Dan Bischof commented on the visit, emphasizing that efforts to address the aftermath of the attacks are ongoing throughout Ukraine.

"Last night, as a result of yet another Russian attack, residential buildings in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were damaged and destroyed. Today, together with members of the diplomatic corps, I saw firsthand the impact of this attack on civilians. Across Ukraine, communities are helping the victims, mourning the dead, and finding the strength to face a new day. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, especially our incredibly dedicated Ukrainian embassy staff. "They have all been living under wartime conditions for many years, but day after day they continue to strengthen the ties between our countries," Bischof emphasized, according to the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.