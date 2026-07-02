Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

URCS assists victims after enemy strike on Zaporizhia

1 min read
Add as source
URCS assists victims after enemy strike on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to the victims of another Russian attack on Zaporizhia.

"The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region, together with rescue services, worked today in Zaporizhia. Volunteers provided first aid to the victims," the URCS posted on Facebook on Thursday.

They also evacuated the wounded to emergency medical service vehicles and provided psychological support to people with acute stress reactions.

As reported, Russian occupiers launched a daytime drone strike on Zaporizhia. Three people are known to have been injured. The enemy strike left destruction: the premises and equipment of an enterprise, as well as store warehouses, were damaged.

#urcs #zaporizhia
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT