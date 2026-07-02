Stubb and Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit

President of Finland Alexander Stubb held a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the leaders discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Finland condemns Russia’s attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine last night. Ukraine has a good position on the frontline, but needs support to strengthen its air defense," Stubb posted on the X social network on Thursday.

He emphasized that Finland supports Ukraine’s efforts toward a ceasefire and a just peace.

"We discussed the NATO summit next week and the preparations for it. We will continue negotiations with our allies in Ankara," Stubb reported.