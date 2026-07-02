Injured in Kyiv rises to 100 – police

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, 100 people are known to have been injured, the press service of the capital’s police reports.

"As of 17.30, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 21. In the Darnytsky district alone, 11 citizens were killed as a result of the attack. Rescuers extricated the bodies of two women from a building destroyed by the shelling; rescue and emergency operations are ongoing. In addition, 100 injured individuals have been identified so far, including three young children and a minor child," the statement reads.

Information regarding the number of casualties is being updated.

In addition, investigators have received about 1,700 reports from citizens regarding property damage.

All specialized services continue to work at the sites of the enemy strikes. In total, more than half a thousand police officers are involved in eliminating and documenting the consequences of the night attack on the city.

Previously, 21 dead and 85 injured were reported.