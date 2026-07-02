Zelenskyy: US representatives must come to Ukraine to understand situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskYy has announced that the Ukrainian side is awaiting a visit from representatives of the United States President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who previously stated their intention to come to Ukraine to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground.

"Yesterday, a conversation took place between, as it seems to me, Umerov (National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Secretary Rustem Umerov ) and Kushner, and the day before yesterday as well. They said a few weeks or months ago that they would come to Ukraine. They need to come to look, understand, and explain to the President (Donald Trump )," Zelenskyy told journalists at the site of a Russian strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

According to him, after this, the American side could convey to Russia the need to start negotiations as soon as possible to end the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has been waiting for such a visit for a long time. At the same time, he noted that the United States attention is partially focused on events in the Middle East.

"We are grateful for their position, that they want to help. But we need more than just words," the head of state concluded.

On June 1, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine expects a visit from the American delegation to Kyiv in the near future.

At the beginning of May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the visit of U.S. presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv was expected at the turn of spring and summer. In the middle of the month, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that the invitation for Witkoff and Kushner to the capital of Ukraine remains in force.