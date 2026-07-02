Zelenskyy: Norway paid for 200 missiles for Ukraine, not one has arrived

Norway has expressed readiness to finance the purchase of 200 missiles for Ukraine, however, not a single one of them has been delivered yet, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

"A corresponding protection package is needed. We need these missiles. We are applying maximum pressure, negotiating. There are countries with which we have agreed, to which money would still be given. Where the PURL worked, separately without PURL. For example, with Norway, I won’t say where – there was a readiness to pay for 200 missiles, and of all these 200 missiles, not a single one has arrived," Zelenskyy told journalists at the site of a Russian strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

According to him, if the partners had delivered the weapons they promised on time, Ukraine would have been able to save more lives.

"If the partners had given what they promised on time, we could have saved more people today. This is a big problem related to our partners. On the one hand, there is great support, we are grateful to them. But on the other hand, we need them to simply do what was agreed upon, signed, or promised," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine currently sees a slowdown in deliveries and will continue to work with partners to obtain anti-ballistic weapons.