Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to talks, Putin physically afraid to meet

Ukraine is open and ready for negotiations, but Vladimir Putin is physically afraid to meet on this matter, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"We are open, we are ready to meet. He (Putin) is physically afraid to meet," Zelenskyy told journalists at the site of a Russian strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

The President also called Putin’s talks about Crimea and the east of Ukraine a "lie," since he has not been there and "knows this from the reports of his officers, commands."

"Undoubtedly, he (Putin) has not been to most of these cities and towns that they have temporarily occupied – just like his entire pack. And that is why he is fighting to show that he is winning. He needs to sell a victory to his society. There is no victory," Zelenskyy emphasized.