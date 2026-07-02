Over 880 reports of damaged property received from Ukrainians in past 24 hours – Ministry for Development

Over 880 reports of damaged property were submitted by Ukrainians over the past 24 hours via the Diia application, with more than 350 reports coming from Kyiv residents, the press service of the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine. has reported.

"The state provides all the necessary support mechanisms. The task of the city authorities now is to complete the inspections as quickly as possible, provide people with temporary housing, promptly enter the data into the Registry, and organize the work of the headquarters so that every affected family receives assistance without unnecessary bureaucracy," Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba was quoted as saying in the report.

As noted, in Kyiv, district commissions continue inspecting buildings, determining the degree of damage and the residents’ needs for temporary housing. Headquarters for assistance to victims are operating in all districts of the capital, where consultations can be obtained regarding city support programs and state compensation. Specialists from Administrative Service Centers are also working on-site to help fill out the necessary documents.

The Ministry of Development reminds that submitting an information report by owners of damaged housing is the first step toward receiving compensation under the "Erecovery" program.