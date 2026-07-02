Zelenskyy announces meeting on Freya program at NATO summit

A meeting on the Freya air and missile defense system program will take place at the NATO summit in Ankara, after which the date of the leaders’ meeting on this program will be known, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

"As for the Freya program – we will have a meeting on this program during the NATO summit, and then we will already know the date of the leaders’ meeting specifically on the Freya program. So far I don’t have a date, we would very much like this meeting to take place in July or August. I think that is how it will be," Zelenskyy told journalists at the site of a Russian strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

On May 25, co-owner of the Fire Point company Denys Shtilerman announced that the Freya air and missile defense system, which is positioned as a cheaper analog of the Patriot for intercepting ballistic missiles, could make its first interception by the end of 2026.