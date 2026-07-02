Zelenskyy: Putin losing war, will only increase strikes on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is facing problems at the front and in the Russian economy, so he will increase strikes on Ukraine, especially with ballistics, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"Putin is losing the war, he has problems – at the front, in the economy. It is obvious that he will only increase strikes on Ukraine, especially with ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy told journalists at the site of a Russian strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

The President noted that with each Russian strike, the number of these missiles grows.

"A corresponding protection package is needed. We need these missiles. We are applying maximum pressure, negotiating," he added.

Speaking about the response to the Russian Federation for its strikes, the President noted that "we are for a just peace, a just end to the war. As long as it is not there – that is why we are for just responses."