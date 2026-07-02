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Up to nine people may be under rubble in Kyiv's Darnytsky district – SES

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Up to nine people may be under rubble in Kyiv's Darnytsky district – SES
Photo: State Emergency Service

Up to nine people may be under the rubble of a building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Head of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine Andriy Danyk has announced.

"We understand that there may be up to nine people here," he said during a press briefing on the air of United News telethon at the site of the strike.

He noted that during the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack at this location, rescuers saved 17 people, including seven who were extricated from under the rubble. According to him, this is the largest number of people rescued from under the rubble at a single location during the entire time of the full-scale war.

#darnytskyi_district #rubble
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