General Staff refutes Russian fake about Ukrainian UAV strike on Minsk-Anapa passenger bus

Another information attack by Russia regarding an alleged strike by a Ukrainian UAV on a "Minsk – Anapa" passenger bus near the "Chervonyi Kamin" ("Krasny Kamen") customs checkpoint in Bryansk region is a deliberate and cynical Russian provocation, aimed exclusively at covering up its own criminal terrorist strike on Kyiv.

Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalov, stated this in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The military-political leadership of Russia n traditionally resorts to stagings and shellings of its own citizens in attempts to divert the attention of the global community from another act of terrorism in Kyiv, where dozens of peaceful residents were killed and injured as a result of a massed attack by Russian troops on residential quarters. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially declares that the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not launch any strikes against the specified civilian transport, and all accusations by the aggressor country are absolutely false and fabricated," Kovalov stated.

The General Staff emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine strike exclusively legitimate military targets and do not conduct combat operations against the civilian population.

The spokesperson also urged international partners and the entire global community to resolutely condemn the latest groundless accusations by Russia and to provide a proper legal and political assessment of the deliberate, brutal terrorist murder of Ukrainian citizens committed by the Russian aggressor during today’s massed attack on Ukraine and its capital, Kyiv.