Russian air attack on Kyiv destroys URCS warehouse

A Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv has wiped a Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) humanitarian warehouse off the face of the earth.

"As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv, a humanitarian warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross has been destroyed: more than 320,000 units of humanitarian cargo and equipment with a total value of over UAH 79 million have been lost," URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

At the moment of the Russian attack on the capital, the rented warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross stored humanitarian cargo intended for emergency response to the consequences of emergencies, supporting the work of medical institutions, and providing vital assistance to hundreds of thousands of people from among the most vulnerable categories of the population.

Among the critically important equipment were generators, heat pumps, medical stretchers, defibrillators, ultrasound diagnostic devices, patient monitors, and other equipment necessary for saving lives. A significant part of these cargoes was delivered to Ukraine through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, aimed at strengthening the country’s readiness to respond to emergencies.

Among the destroyed stocks was also a strategic reserve of humanitarian aid formed for emergency response to the consequences of shelling, fires, evacuations, and other crisis situations. It included blankets, bedding sets, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, film for emergency closing of damaged windows, sleeping kits, and other essential goods used to help people in the first hours after emergency events.

The destroyed warehouse was one of the key logistics centers of the URCS. It was from here that the implementation of humanitarian projects aimed at supporting the population was ensured. As a result of the strike, a cargo vehicle used for delivering humanitarian aid was also damaged.