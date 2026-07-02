Russia attacks Zaporizhia with drones, 3 injured – official

Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on Zaporizhia in the afternoon, and three people are currently known to have been injured, head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"Already three wounded: the number of victims of Russia’s attack on Zaporizhia is increasing. Currently, it is known that one man is in serious condition. All emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the Russians struck the territory of an enterprise with a drone. Premises and a tractor were damaged. Warehouse facilities of one of the stores were also damaged as a result of the strike.