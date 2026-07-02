SBU and Polish intelligence expose 11 individuals organizing anti-Ukrainian rallies on Russia orders

Counterintelligence agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) jointly with the Internal Security Agency of the Republic of Poland exposed the activities of a group of individuals who, on orders from Russia, organized a series of anti-Ukrainian rallies in Poland during 2025-2026.

According to the website of the Ukrainian special service, these were five "protest" actions inspired and paid for by Russians in Warsaw and Wroclaw. As law enforcement officers found out, the organizers of the staged rallies offered $100-200 for one-time participation in the crowd.

Based on the results of the international investigation by the SBU and ABW, 11 individuals involved in the paid actions were exposed on EU territory. Among them are two citizens of Belarus and nine citizens of Ukraine who were in the European Union and were involved in organizing the events.

"Under the instruction of handlers from Moscow, the organizers sought potential participants for the staged ‘rallies,’ instructed them, distributed provocative propaganda materials, and paid cash for participation. The street ‘protests’ organized by Russia in European cities were aimed at discrediting Ukraine on the international stage and undermining the socio-political situation in EU countries," the SBU stated.

Currently, all those exposed have been deported to their countries of origin. The actions of the individuals from Ukraine will be given a legal assessment depending on the degree of guilt of each.

International investigative and operational actions are ongoing to bring all organizers of pro-Kremlin provocations to justice.

As reported on Monday, in Poland, employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the Border Guard (Straż Graniczna) detained nine citizens of Ukraine and two citizens of Belarus for the purpose of their immediate expulsion from Poland for illegal activities in favor of Russia.