The Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Germany has concluded that plans to blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were developed on the orders of Ukrainian state bodies, as indicated by details of the indictment released on July 2 against former Ukrainian officer Serhiy Kuznetsov.

Deutsche Welle reported this on Thursday.

"According to investigators, the goal of the sabotage operation was the complete and irreversible cessation of Russian gas supplies to Europe. This was intended to deprive Russia of revenues that the Kremlin used to finance the full-scale war against Ukraine," DW noted.

As previously reported with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has not officially received all details regarding the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage case, and the relevant authorities of Ukraine and Germany should contact each other regarding this matter.

"We do not know all the details of this process right now. We have not officially received all the details, at least I have not seen them. The relevant authorities of our two countries will connect, and when we receive more details, we will be able to respond accordingly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

Earlier, it was reported that German prosecutors accused Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, a suspect in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage case, of belonging to a group of individuals who planted devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. He was charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Court hearings are scheduled to take place at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg. The prosecutor’s office has not commented on this information.

German authorities have issued arrest warrants for seven individuals as part of the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Serhiy Kuznetsov is currently held in a pre-trial detention center in Hamburg.