Train collides with minibus near Rivne, 4 people killed, others injured – police

Four people were killed in a collision between a train and a minibus taxi in the village of Kvasyliv of the Rivne community on Thursday afternoon, Rivne regional police reported.

"A traffic accident involving a train and a minibus bus occurred today, July 2, at about 13:55 in the village of Kvasyliv," the police said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

Police officers and all emergency services are working at the scene. First, three dead are known. Later the police updated the information: "According to preliminary data, the number of deaths due to the collision between a train and a minibus increased to four".

In addition, there are injured people who are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Circumstances of the tragedy are being established.