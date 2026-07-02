Kyiv death toll from Russian attack rises to 20 – official

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on Thursday night increased to 20 people, head of the city military administration Tymur Tkachenkohas said.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of today’s attack has grown. As of now, 20 dead are known," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. The Defense Forces neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones).

Earlier, 18 dead were reported in Kyiv. It was also reported that 86 people were injured, 70 of whom have been hospitalized.

Friday, July 3, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims.