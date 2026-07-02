Russia strikes building where diplomats live, no one injured – EU ambassador

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova condemned the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, which, among other things, hit a building where diplomats reside.

"Russia also struck the place where also diplomatic personnel lives. Thankfully, they all are unharmed, but their belongings were damaged in the fire that engulfed the building. In the morning I saw with my own eyes the firefighters still at work, almost 12 hours after the drone hit. This is our reality," Mathernova said on Facebook on Thursday.

The EU ambassador noted that "every night in Ukraine resembles a game of Russian roulette."

"We are not complaining. We are here to do our job, and we will continue to do it. But there is no denying the psychological toll of living through nights like this.," she said.

Mathernova stated that "today Russia created real hell in Kyiv." She recounted that, like other residents of the capital, she ran to a shelter. "I have never seen it as crowded as last night. Obviously, many people heeded the warning of President Zelenskyy, who cut short his visit to Ireland early due to the threat of attack," she added.

The diplomat noted that this was one of the largest combined attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.