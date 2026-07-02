Russian air attacks damage KyivZoo, injure animals

Turtles and crocodiles were injured by a blast wave at the Kyiv Zoo (KyivZoo) during a Russian attack on Thursday night, and buildings on the zoo’s territory were also damaged, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on Thursday.

"No animals were killed. Zoo workers, who provide round-the-clock care for the animals, immediately provided them with the necessary assistance, and all of them are currently safe," the KCSA statement reads.

On the territory of KyivZoo, buildings of the primate and bird departments, the dome of the winter garden, the aquaterrarium, the hay storage facility, the northern entrance group, and exotic plants of the winter garden were damaged.

The northern entrance group and the parking lot are temporarily closed. Entrance to the zoo is through the Central Entrance. The rest of the territory is operating routinely.