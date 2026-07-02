Russian aerial bomb kills 7-year-old girl, injures 4 others in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

Russian occupation forces dropped a KAB (guided aerial bomb) on one of the villages in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a 7-year-old girl and injuring another girl (11 years old) and three adults, all of whom are members of the same family, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Russians killed a 7-year-old girl and injured four more people, including a child. Russia launched a KAB (guided aerial bomb) strike on the Bohynivka community of the Synelnykove district," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, an entire family was affected. "An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Three adults were also hospitalized. Two of them are in serious condition."