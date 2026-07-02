Russia wages war to destroy Ukraine as nation and deprive it of European future – Kos

Ukraine needs means for self-defense and a reliable path to European Union membership, as Russia is waging a war to destroy Ukraine as a nation, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated, commenting on the massive air strike on Kyiv on Thursday night.

"Russia spent the night raining missiles and drones on Kyiv.People were killed in their homes. Children are among the dozens injured. EU staff had to be evacuated to shelters.Our condemnation must be matched by firm support. Ukraine needs the means to defend itself and a credible path to EU membership. Russia is fighting to erase Ukraine as a nation and deny its European future. Europe must make sure it fails.," she said on X.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

The Defense Forces neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones). Currently, 17 dead are known in Kyiv, and 86 injured were reported, 70 of whom have been hospitalized.