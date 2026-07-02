Kyiv death toll from shelling rises to 18 – prosecutor's office

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on Thursday night increased to 18 people as of 12:40, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has said.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. The Defense Forces neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones).

Earlier, 17 dead were reported in Kyiv. It was also reported that 86 people were injured, 70 of whom were hospitalized.

Friday, July 3, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the attack.